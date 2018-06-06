Paternity leave for single dads sent back to House

The government has sent back to the House of Representatives a law that had extended paternity allowance to single fathers.
In a written announcement, deputy government spokesman Klelia Vassiliou said the law ran contrary to the constitution which prohibits parliament from enacting legislation entailing additional expenditure.
The bill extending paternity leave to unwed fathers was approved by 25 votes to 15 with 9 abstentions in the House of Representatives on 18 May. DISY countered at that time that the proposal, which was submitted by AKEL, was unconstitutional.