Cyprus partridge population under pressure

A recent survey conducted by the Game & Fauna Service points to a dramatic decrease of partridges in Cyprus due to excessive hunting.

The Game & Fauna Service is trying to fight back with the support of several hunters’ associations.

Partridges are a common resident bird seen throughout the year all over the island. Its habitat extends throughout Cyprus from the dry rocky or arid land to the vine-covered hill-sides and as high as the Troodos mountains.

The survey showed that the partridge has been under pressure for the past five years, findings confirmed by the hunters themselves and made more acute by a drop in the number of birds released into the wild because of the economic crisis.

Despite efforts, the partridge population has not recovered with hunters expressing concern about this year’s hunting period, as the extreme weather in May and June may have affected reproduction.