Parents of Brit murdered in Ayia Napa in plea for justice

The parents of George Low, who was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa two years ago, have made a desperate plea for justice for their 22 year old son. “Our son is in the ground and the murderers remain free,” they said.

Low, an estate agent from Dartford, was killed near an Ayia Napa night club. Also stabbed was Low’s friend Ben Barker, 22, who survived the attack.

The suspects fled to the Turkish occupied north and despite the issue of arrest warrants, have not been handed over to Cypriot authorities to stand trial.

In an interview with Havadis newspaper, ]Martin and Helen Low queried why the two suspects — Mehmet Akpinar and Salih Ahmet — have not been brought before justice. “Even though the cameras caught the attack and the Cyprus Republic has asked through the UN for the two to be handed over, there has been no development,” they told the newspaper.

The two suspects were arrested and deported to Turkey in 2016 on unrelated charges but returned to Cyprus in October 2016 with fake IDs and were again sent back to Turkey.

The parents said that following their efforts, the British authorities had contacted the Republic of Cyprus but because of the Cyprus issue and the fact that the breakaway state is not be recognised, the suspects cannot be handed over.

“Even the bicommunal groups have not been able to resolve the problem,” they told the newspaper.

They added that they had asked for help from the ‘authorities’ in the Turkish-occupied north but received no reply.