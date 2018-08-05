Paralimni: Memorial held for Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou

Scores of people and party representatives attended a memorial service at Paralimni cemetery on Sunday morning in memory of Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou who were murdered by Turks in August 1996 in Deryneia.
Earlier hundreds of motorcyclists from all over Cyprus rode to Paralimni in honour of the two men.
Minister of Defence Savvas Angelidis represented the Government.
On Saturday motorcyclists symbolically cut off Agios Dometios check point in Nicosia for half an hour in honour of Isaac and Solomou.
The road trip began on Friday from Agios Georgios in Chlorakas and concluded today at Paralimni cemetery.