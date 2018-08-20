Menu
Local

Paphos road rage suspect arrested for assault

August 20, 2018 at 6:16pm
By August 20, 2018 No Comments

Paphos police have arrested a 40 year old man in connection with assault leading to real bodily harm of a 22 year old woman .

The incident occurred on the Mandria-Paphos road at midnight last night. According to the complaint she made to the police, the 22 year old woman was driving with a friend when the 40 year old started harassing and approaching her car, obliging her to accelerate to avoid an accident.

According to her complaint, the suspect then overtook her, forcing her to slam the breaks. He got out of the car, grabbed the keys of her car, demanded her driving licence and then started hitting her.

She was taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Paphos General Hospital where doctors said she had contusions and abrasions on various parts of her body. She was hospitalised for precautionary reasons.

You May Also Like

Local
August 20, 2018

Police investigating theft of 1035 kilos of peanuts from Kouklia factory

bouli
Local
August 20, 2018

Update: Arson suspected after Larnaca kindergarten gutted by fire

bouli
Local
August 20, 2018

Tempers flare in occupied north over private beaches (video)

bouli