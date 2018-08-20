Paphos road rage suspect arrested for assault

Paphos police have arrested a 40 year old man in connection with assault leading to real bodily harm of a 22 year old woman .

The incident occurred on the Mandria-Paphos road at midnight last night. According to the complaint she made to the police, the 22 year old woman was driving with a friend when the 40 year old started harassing and approaching her car, obliging her to accelerate to avoid an accident.

According to her complaint, the suspect then overtook her, forcing her to slam the breaks. He got out of the car, grabbed the keys of her car, demanded her driving licence and then started hitting her.

She was taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Paphos General Hospital where doctors said she had contusions and abrasions on various parts of her body. She was hospitalised for precautionary reasons.