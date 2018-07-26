Paphos Municipality approves two 20 storey high rises

Paphos Municipality has given the green light to two 20 storey high rises in the SODAP area, near the Aloe Hotel.
The decision was taken by majority by the municipality’s town planning committee. The committee rejected an application for the construction of two 12 storey buildings near Paphos hospital, and based on the studies of the technical services approved an eight storey and a five storey building on site instead.
Yesterday’s decision marks Paphos entry into the age of high rises. Official said that developers of the two 20 storey buildings had agreed to create a significant green area as well as public parking which will upgrade the town.
“Rather than spreading a forest of cement in an area of 10,000 square metres it is better to have a building of 15-20 storeys and for the rest of the area to be green,” one official told philenews.
