Menu
Local

Paphos man jailed for 18 months for fatal road accident

August 2, 2018 at 7:49pm
By August 2, 2018 No Comments

A 25 year old man from Paphos was jailed for 18 months on Thursday for a fatal traffic accident that killed a 17  year old youth.

Paphos District Court also suspended the defendant’s driving licence for two years and slapped eight points on his licence for causing death through dangerous and reckless action.

The accident occurred on July 21, 2016 in Kissonerga. The car driven by the defendant collided with a moped driven by Christian Harilaou. The teen was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

You May Also Like

Local
August 2, 2018

New high temperature warning from Thursday evening to Friday 5.00pm

bouli
Local
August 2, 2018

Two British tourists remanded for cannabis possession

bouli
Local
August 2, 2018

EU Commission: Freedom of expression must be respected

bouli