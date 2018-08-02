Paphos man jailed for 18 months for fatal road accident

A 25 year old man from Paphos was jailed for 18 months on Thursday for a fatal traffic accident that killed a 17 year old youth.
Paphos District Court also suspended the defendant’s driving licence for two years and slapped eight points on his licence for causing death through dangerous and reckless action.
The accident occurred on July 21, 2016 in Kissonerga. The car driven by the defendant collided with a moped driven by Christian Harilaou. The teen was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.