Paphos man arrested after baby hospitalised for suspected drug ingestion

August 16, 2018 at 8:28am
Paphos police have arrested a 40 year old man from Paphos on suspicion of possessing and using a controlled substance and negligent and irresponsible actions which lead to bodily harm.

The arrest follows the hospitalisation of a 17 month old boy who is believed to have swallowed drugs.

The little boy was taken to Paphos hospital in a comatose condition and from there rushed to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia where he was initially put on a respirator.

The child is reported to be doing better and has been taken off the respirator.

The mother had told police and doctors the child fell and hit its head but toxicological reports showed drugs in his body.

CyBC said the child’s father is in prison for drug related offences. The child was living with his mother and grandmother, while his uncle — who is known to police for drug related offences — had been staying with them the past few days.

18 month old child critical after suspected ingestion of drugs

