Paphos left without buses once again

Workers at the Paphos Transport Organization (OSYPA) have started a new indefinite strike today at 6 AM.

The participants in the strike action complain of not yet receiving their April salary, since the

sum was never transferred to the Ministry of Transport by the government.

According to sources, workers believe that political games are played on their expense and assert that hey will no longer consider the simple assurances from the government enough. OSYPA workers have also heard concerning rumours about the possible requisition of their buses and the involvement of prosecutors in the operation of the organization.

Meanwhile, 6000 students and 16000 citizens commuting to work face problems, which are especially concerning for the students, since exam period has just started.