Paphos in Guinness World record attempt for Hasapiko

Paphos will on Sunday attempt to break the Guinness World Record in the number of people dancing the Hasapiko at a special event in the square outside Paphos castle.
To do so, more than 1200 participants will be needed to join the traditional Greek dance for five, uninterrupted, minutes.
The Guinness World Record Attempt “Hasapiko Dance” event is being organised by the Archangel Michail Hospice in a bid to help raise funds. It starts at 4.00 pm on Sunday and is supported by the Ktima Folkore Club and Paphos Municipality.