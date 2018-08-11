Owner of Argakas fatal crash car charged

The 34-year-old owner of the car driven by Philippos Hadjiphillipou who was killed in a fatal collision on the Ayia Marina -Argakas road early on Friday morning has been charged by police, released and then rearrested for other warrants pending against him.

Hadjiphilippou lost lost his life after the vehicle he was driving hit a barrier, overturned several times and finally hit a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Police said speeding was the most possible cause for the accident.

The car was not insured and police sought and arrested the owner. After he was charged, he was released but then re-arrested for other warrants.

