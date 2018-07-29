Paphos: Cyclist seriously injured in road accident

A cyclist involved in a road accident in Paphos was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The accident occurred at 10.20 am near the village of Timi on the old Limassol – Paphos road.
Under circumstances that are being investigated by authorities, the cyclist who was not wearing a helmet was involved in a collision.
He was first transferred to Paphos General Hospital but due to his critical condition was later transported by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital.
Paphos Police is investigating the incident.