Paphos: Cyclist seriously injured in road accident

July 29, 2018 at 3:23pm
A cyclist involved in a road accident in Paphos was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occurred at 10.20 am near the village of Timi on the old Limassol – Paphos road.

Under circumstances that are being investigated by authorities, the cyclist who was not wearing a helmet was involved in a collision.

He was first transferred to Paphos General Hospital but due to his critical condition was later transported by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital.

Paphos Police is investigating the incident.

