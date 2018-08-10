Paphos Chamber wants airport expanded

The Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government and airport operator Hermes to begin negotiations to expand the town’s airport.

Chamber president Andreas Demetriades told the Cyprus News Agency the airport was operating at close to full capacity. He welcomed the measures already taken which he said have eased problems, but said these were short term and temporary.

These measures — adopted by the Justice and Transport Ministries — have helped reduce waiting time at the airport. An additional 12 officers have boosted passport checks and 30 express kiosks have been installed.

Demetriades said that the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, who had been briefed by the head of the airport, had told him that despite increased passenger traffic, waiting time was within the anticipated limits, while no complaints have been lodged.

Demetriades welcomed these steps, but said the airport was close to full capacity and asked for talks between the government and Hermes to expand it.

