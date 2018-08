A 71 year old Briton who is a permanent resident of Paphos is in intensive care with multiple fractures after an accident on Saturday on the Pentalias-Armagetis road.

Police said that under conditions that are under investigation, the man lost control of his motorbike which overturned, throwing him onto the road.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos Hospital and was operated on. He is currently in intensive care. Doctors describe his condition as serious but out of danger.