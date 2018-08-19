Menu
Local

Paphos bride arrested for drunken behaviour, traffic offences

August 19, 2018 at 10:43am
By August 19, 2018 No Comments

A newlywed Greek woman found herself in police custody hours after her wedding for drunken behaviour, running a red light, insulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Paphos police stopped a car at Tombs of the Kings Avenue which had run through a red light at 2.50 am on Sunday. The driver was a 42 year old Greek woman who refused to undergo an alco-test, instead shouting and assaulting  police officers while in a state of intoxication, the Cyprus News Agency said.

She was arrested and detained. The woman told police she had married only a few hours earlier and was driving the bridal car.

The woman was charged in writing and released.

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 19, 2018

Two fined for hunting in no hunting area

bouli
Local
August 19, 2018

Second arrest for use of stolen passports

bouli
Local
August 19, 2018

Polis hunter fined €2300 for poaching

bouli