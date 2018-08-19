Paphos bride arrested for drunken behaviour, traffic offences

A newlywed Greek woman found herself in police custody hours after her wedding for drunken behaviour, running a red light, insulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Paphos police stopped a car at Tombs of the Kings Avenue which had run through a red light at 2.50 am on Sunday. The driver was a 42 year old Greek woman who refused to undergo an alco-test, instead shouting and assaulting police officers while in a state of intoxication, the Cyprus News Agency said.

She was arrested and detained. The woman told police she had married only a few hours earlier and was driving the bridal car.

The woman was charged in writing and released.