Pano Pyrgos forest fire rages; fire fighter taken to hospital

A large fire which broke out around 7.00 pm on Thursday is raging in forest area near Panos Pyrgos, with fire fighters expected to continue to do battle with the flames through the night.
A Forestry Department employee sustained minor burns and breathing problems from the heavy smoke and was taken to hospital. His condition gives no grounds for concern.
The fire was spotted from a Forestry Department observation post, and more than 10 fire trucks sped to the scene from Paphos, Stroumbi, Polis Chrysochous and Pyrgos Tyllirias fire stations as well from the Forestry Department and the Game Service. They were assisted by two helicopters until night fell.
A little before 9.00 pm authorities said they had managed to create a barrier to prevent it spreading to other forest areas. But they said efforts would continue all night, with strong winds making fire fighting efforts difficult.
A Forestry Department official told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire was huge and heading towards Stavros tis Psokas. He said that nearly half of the Forestry Department staff island wide had joined fire fighting efforts, with off duty employees called in to help.
Pano Pyrgos community leader Andreas Laos told philenews the fire was not close to inhabited areas.
