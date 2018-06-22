Pano Pyrgos fire under control, man arrested

A fire that raged in forested land near Pano Pyrgos is under control and a 35 year old man is under arrest as authorities investigate possible foul play, CyBC radio reported on Friday.

Authorities estimate some 30 hectares of forest land have been burnt at the edge of Paphos forest.

More than 250 fire fighters and 60 fire engines that were rushed to the scene managed to contain the fire a little after midnight some five hours after it broke out.

They continued to do battle with the blaze through the night while fire fighting aircraft are due back in action on Friday morning to ensure it is fully extinguished.

Authorities on Friday morning arrested a 35 year old man as part of investigations into possible foul play. He is reported to be a resident of the area.

CyBC’s Paphos correspondent said the Forest Department was creating anti-fire buffer zones.

The fire broke out about 3 km from Pano Pyrgos and quickly spread towards Stavros tis Psokas. The area is remote, in difficult terrain with no human activity, raising suspicions the fire may have been started deliberately.

CyBC radio said that as part of an immediate and full mobilisation to combat the fire, some fire fighters were flown in by helicopter as authorities scrambled quickly into action, fearing it would spread deeper into the forest, fanned by the strong winds.

Read more