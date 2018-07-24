Outpouring of support and help for Greece from Cyprus

There has been an outpouring of support for the victims of Greece’s devastating fires, with collections of basic necessities already underway by political parties, municipalities, clubs and associations.
The deadly fires have killed at least 60, while dozens are reported to be missing. Greeks have opened their homes and businesses to the homeless while doctors and vets are offering their services free of charge. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of mourning over what he described as an unspeakable tragedy.
In Cyprus, the office of the Volunteer Commissioner has been in contact through the Foreign Ministry to clarify what is needed. Meanwhile, collections are already underway.
Here are just some examples:
- Reaction has started a collection at all DHL branches in Cyprus. It is asking for baby food, dry food, basic provisions such as baby diapers and hygiene items. The collection will continue until Thursday midday for dispatch by DHL to Greece on Thursday afternoon.
- The first shipment of pharmaceuticals bought by Bank of Cyprus is being sent to Athens this afternoon
- The Democratic Party is collecting clothes, baby food, dry and tinned food and baby diapers at its Nicosia headquarters and district offices
- The youth section of DISY is collecting clothes, dry food and medicine at its offices through to Thrusday
- APOEL football club is collecting dry food, baby food and diapers, Fucidin and Betaisodona
- The Municipal Librady of Mamari is opening to collect dry food, hygiene products and clothes which they will send through Reaction
- The Pediko Vagoni nursery school in Dali is carrying out a similar collection
- PAWS, in association with animal right groups in Greece is collecting money to cover immediate needs in food, medicine and bandages for animals injured in the fire. It is accepting contributions through its Bank of Cyprus bank account and Paypal.
This list is just indicative with a number of other associations as well as individuals already actively collecting help for Greece.