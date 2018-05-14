Out of date medicine worth €377.000 left in storage

Out of date medicine worth €377.000 was found in Pharmaceutical Services storage. The most costly medicine there were influenza vaccines, which are purchased in large quantities to cover a considerable percentage of the population, without, however, public interest in them being strong enough. Other out of date products are medicines for which a safety deposit is usually kept, such as blood coagulation agents and various antidotes.

The Audit Office for Pharmaceutical Services requested the monitoring of the dates of receipt of the stock on a systematic basis, in order to avoid waste.

It is worth noting that there is no system for disposing out of date medicine in Cyprus but also in other EU countries as well.