Menu
Local

Older students caught using drugs in primary school yard

May 16, 2018 at 11:22am
By May 16, 2018 No Comments

A surprise police operation took place yesterday night in central Paphos. The police followed leads on illegal activities such as drug use, which were, reportedly, taking place at a local primary school in the area of Apostle Paul’s Church.

The two police cars and large number of officers taking part in the operation caught the young men off guard at around 9 PM. Those arrested, gymnasium and lyceum students, indeed met at the school yard and at the park adjoined to Apostle Paul’s Church, as the complaints to the police stated.

At least five students were transported to the Paphos Police Department, where they were questioned about their activities. Their parents were also invited for questioning.

You May Also Like

Local
May 16, 2018

In 2017, 255 asylum applications from unaccompanied minors were filed in Cyprus

nicolaides
Local
May 16, 2018

Cypriot casino executives trained in Macau

leontidou
Local
May 16, 2018

Fabius to attend international conference in Cyprus, meet with President Anastasiades

leontidou