Update: Off duty fireman rescues 12 year old from burning house in Kato Polemidhia

A 12 year old boy was rescued by fire fighters from his burning home in Kato Polemidhia, the fire department said on Friday.
It said the incident took place before 9 am on Thursday when neighbours alerted the fire brigade of a house fire.
Two fire trucks attended the fire which was extinguished in 45 minutes.
A boy was trapped in the house and an off-duty fireman who was in the area used a ladder to climb into his room from an open window.
Because the house was full of fumes, he remained with the child until the fire brigade came which broke down the side door and put out the fire and took the child to safety.
The fire started in the kitchen from a faulty electrical appliance. Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis started from a faulty dish washing machine that was in operation.
He appealed to the public to be particularly careful with electrical and electronic appliances. “These appliances should not be left in operation without being monitored as was the case yesterday and as a result, a child was put at risk,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.