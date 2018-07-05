“Odd One Out’ by Paul Lambis launched

In a well-attended reception, the public book launch of Odd One Out by Paul Lambis, took place on Wednesday June 27, at the Technopolis Cultural Centre in Paphos.
The welcome to the 200 people present for the occasion was made by Michelle Nonyelu, Head of Drama at the International School of Paphos. In her introduction, Nonyelu referred to Lambis’ journey of one man’s attempt to find a new way of living that would carry him into thin and beyond, as delightful, humorous, motivational, spiritual and heart-warming.
Odd One Out is a new book by acclaimed author Paul Lambis that encourages its readers to escape all judgements and discrimination, and learn to value their own unique perspective.
The book launch included a very good mix of book distributors, celebrities, journalists, entrepreneurs, family and friends.
Paul Lambis is an award-winning screenwriter, author, playwright and director, born in Johannesburg, South Africa. Educated at the Johannesburg Art Foundation, he is based in Cyprus and is the Marketing Manager and Creative Head of a renowned organisation.
Odd One Out is available from selected bookstores throughout Cyprus, and from 96239985 ([email protected])