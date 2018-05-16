Menu
Nursing professional is ‘guardian angel’ for enclaved Greek-Cypriots

May 16, 2018 at 11:53am
May 16, 2018

A medical professional in Karpasia takes care of the enclaved Greek-Cypriots by driving them and helping with paperwork, among his other duties. He also accompanies them in the ambulance and makes home visits if needed.

Andreas Sinainos, a nursing professional, was acknowledged by commissioner to the presidency, Photis Photiou, as an individual who provides a lot of help for the enclaved.

According to the people’s testimony he transports patients with his own car and remains with them 24/7. Ayia Triada mayor, Katina Zaoura, says, that he saved her mother’s life and that his visits every Thursday, are a ‘feast day for the community’.

Karpasia Greek-Cypriots have called for the state to provide Sinainos with a service car, as he uses his own to transport patients.

