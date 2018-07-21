Nissi Beach shines as ‘beach of the week’ on CNN Travel

Nissi Beach is in the spotlight on CNN Travel which named it as beach of the week worldwide.

In a section entitled, there’s a perfect beach for every week of the year, CNN Travel selects favourite spots around the world.

Nissi Beach figures in July, together with Polignano a Mare, Italy; Amrun, Germany; Mkambati Nature Reserve, South Africa; and Bliss Beach, Lake Tahoe, California.

In its report, CNN says Cyprus is renowned for its fine beaches, but with the water bluer and warmer than you thought, white sand and a teardrop-shaped islet to swim out to and bask on, Nissi stands out.

High season in July is party season, it adds. Temperatures soar, and DJs, deep tans and water sports rule, but the island’s laid-back, friendly feeling is always there, CNN Travel says.

Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos voiced satisfaction at the beach’s selection. “This distinction comes only a few days after TripAdvisor reported that the Konnos and Macronissos beaches of Ayia Napa were among the top 25 picks for European travellers,” he said.

“These successes are not random but the result of hard work by all the tourism stakeholders of Ayia Napa,” he added.

