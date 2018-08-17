Nicosia Prisons convict loses appeal to procreate

The Administrative Court has rejected an appeal lodged by a prisoner asking for special arrangements so that he and his wife could have sexual intercourse in order to have a baby, Phileleftheros reported on Friday. The convict was sentenced to life imprisonment for premeditated murder in October 2014.

He applied to prison authorities for special arrangements so that he and his wife could have intercourse so as to have a baby.

Prison authorities rejected the request, saying that although it understood the couple’s wishes, Nicosia Central Prison does not have a suitable space for this purpose. It added that a prisoner serving a life sentence must have served at least 10 years before being eligible to apply for permission to leave the prison for reasonable, serious family, personal or professional reasons or any other reasons which aim to bolster a convict’s ties with his family and with society,

The convict in question has not served for 10 years and therefore cannot be granted such permission, it added.

The convict and his wife appealed to the Administrative Court which upheld the prison’s decision.

It said that given that the prisons do not have a suitable space, under the regulations the convict must first serve ten years.

The director of prisons has the authority to allow the transfer of a prisoner under guard outside prison for specific purposes, but these do not cover the case cited by the convict, the court added.

Moreover, the Administrative Court ruled that the prison’s decision does not fall within its jurisdiction as it does not constitute an administrative act.