Nicosia: Omirou avenue to close for 16 months due to underground parking construction

Omirou Avenue in Nicosia will remain closed for 16 months, since the Nicosia Municipality announced that works to construct an underground parking on the specific avenue are set to start next Thursday, on the 17th of May 2018.

The avenue will remain closed for vehicles from Solomou to Eleftheria square, throughout the execution of the works.

However, special traffic regulations are to be applied, for drivers’ convenience. More specifically, the left lane, towards Solomou square, will stay open, and regarding the right lane, traffic will be directed to the right, towards the Leventis Gallery.