New yellow alert as Cyprus bakes at 41 C

The Met Office has issued a new yellow alert, warning of extreme high temperatures inland and in the mountains and urging people, particularly vulnerable groups to exercise due care.

Met office director Kleanthis Georgiades said temperatures on Friday will rise to 41 degrees C inland, which is four degrees above the average for the time of the year.

High temperatures of 31 degrees C are also forecast in the higher mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels on Saturday, with a small drop anticipated on Sunday.

Humidity levels are low, that reduces discomfort but increases the risk of fire.

In its yellow alert — that currently applies through to 5.00 pm on Friday, the Met Office said : Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.

According to the latest weather forecast the weather will be mainly fine with temperatures of 41 C inland, 32 C on the western coast and higher mountains, and around 37 C on the remaining coasts.

Tonight the weather will be clear with possible local light fog and low cloud, mostly on the south and east coast. Temperatures will drop to 25 C inland, around 22 C on the coast and 18 in the mountains.

The weather will remain fine on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with possible localised light fog and low cloud at night and early in the morning.

Temperatures will remain essentially unchanged on Saturday, with a gradual drop expected as from Sunday.

