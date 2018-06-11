Menu
New University of Cyprus library nearly ready (video drone)

June 11, 2018
The new library of the University of Cyprus, designed by renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, is nearly ready and should be open by December 2018.

Elena Diomede Parpounas, deputy director of the University of Cyprus told Philenews that the library is expected to be ready by the start of the new academic year in September when relocation of the four units that are currently in operation will begin. The library will open sometime in December.

The new five storey library building has an area of 15.700m2.  Named after Stelios Ioannou, it will house more than 620,000 tomes and more than 190,000 subscriptions in e-books, more than 12,000 subscriptions to electronic and print magazines and more than 180 data banks.

The library will be open to the public and serve scientists and researchers as the main research library.

 

