New road fatality in Paphos

May 31, 2018 at 10:00pm
A man was killed in a collision between two vehicles in Tsada on Thursday evening, the fourth road fatality in the Paphos district in just a few days.

The 53 year old from Letymbou died when his car collided with another car driven by a 33 year old from Kallepia.

The latest fatality comes days after two people lost their lives in the Polis Chrysochous area and the death of a motorcyclist in Fasoula on Sunday.

The accident occurred a little before 8 pm in Tsada. Both men were taken to Paphos hospital where the 53 year old was pronounced dead. The 33 year old is in serious condition and has been hospitalised. Police are investigating.

 

