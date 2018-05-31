New road fatality in Paphos

A man was killed in a collision between two vehicles in Tsada on Thursday evening, the fourth road fatality in the Paphos district in just a few days.
The 53 year old from Letymbou died when his car collided with another car driven by a 33 year old from Kallepia.
The latest fatality comes days after two people lost their lives in the Polis Chrysochous area and the death of a motorcyclist in Fasoula on Sunday.
The accident occurred a little before 8 pm in Tsada. Both men were taken to Paphos hospital where the 53 year old was pronounced dead. The 33 year old is in serious condition and has been hospitalised. Police are investigating.