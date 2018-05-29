Menu
Local

New motorcycle accident leaves 34-year-old man seriously injured

May 29, 2018 at 10:35am
By May 29, 2018 No Comments

A 34-year-old man from Frenaros is currently hospitalised in critical condition at the Nicosia General Hospital. The man was injured this Monday while driving his motorcycle in the village of Frenaros, at around 10:20 in the morning. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, fell off the road after losing control of the motorcycle.

He was transported to Famagusta General Hospital where he was found to have suffered traumatic brain injury. Due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital and is currently kept in the Intensive Care Unit.

You May Also Like

Local
May 29, 2018

Two new sexual abuse allegations against school teachers

leontidou
Local
May 29, 2018

Mother kills 7-year-old son in occupied Nicosia

leontidou