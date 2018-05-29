New motorcycle accident leaves 34-year-old man seriously injured

A 34-year-old man from Frenaros is currently hospitalised in critical condition at the Nicosia General Hospital. The man was injured this Monday while driving his motorcycle in the village of Frenaros, at around 10:20 in the morning. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, fell off the road after losing control of the motorcycle.

He was transported to Famagusta General Hospital where he was found to have suffered traumatic brain injury. Due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital and is currently kept in the Intensive Care Unit.