New luxury hotel in Pyrgos, Limassol

A new mixed-use development occupying 102,637 sq.m. of land is in the works for the area of Aorati in the community of Pyrgos, Limassol.

The project includes two high-rises with 20 and 22 residential levels respectively, as well as a podium with a five-star hotel in three wings which will form the letter ‘E’.

The hotel will consist of 251 rooms, including a reception, a meeting room, restaurants, a gym, a yoga room, a theatre, a games room, indoor and outdoor pools, etc. The 100 apartments in the two towers, will be linked to the hotel and residents will be able to enjoy the hotel’s facilities. The construction work is set to begin next September and will be completed by 2021. The project’s budget is calculated at around 300 million EUR.

This world-class development comes from a joint initiative of Planet Vision, a company founded in Cyprus with the goal to revolutionise the property industry, and Oxley Holdings, a lifestyle property developer specialising in the development of quality residential, commercial and industrial projects.

Oxley, a company headquartered in Singapore, has a diversified portfolio with property developments in Singapore, the UK, Cambodia, Malaysia, Ireland, Indonesia, and China and investment projects in Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Japan.