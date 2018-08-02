New high temperature warning from Thursday evening to Friday 5.00pm

The Met Office on Thursday issued a new yellow alert effective from 9.00 pm until Friday 5.00 pm.

It said that the minimum temperature will fall around 27 C inland and over the southern coastal areas. The maximum temperatures on Friday will reach around 40 C inland and around 32 degrees in the mountains.

The highest temperatures on Thursday were 40 C inland and 31 C in the mountains. Temperatures on the coast reached a maximum of 32 C in the west and 35 C in the east . Humidity in Paphos was 72% and in Limassol 66%.

Temperatures are expected to edge down on Saturday with the possibility of isolated showers or storms in the mountains in the afternoon.

