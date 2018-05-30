New car accident involving a minor

A few hours after a 13-year-old boy was caught driving on the Larnaca-Limassol highway, another minor was found driving a car, this time in Paphos.

This new worrying incident occurred in Chlorakas when traffic police officers who carried out roadside checks noticed a hired car driven by a seemingly underage boy. They made a signal to the driver to stop but he instead attempted to escape, driving in a very reckless and dangerous manner.

However, because of his inexperience he went off-road and his car got stuck in a roadside ditch.

The driver was proven to be a 14-year-old boy of Syrian descent, who is living in Chlorakas with his parents. The boy had stolen the hired car from a relative who was visiting his parents.

The boy, who is thenkfully not injured, was taken to the Paphos Police Department, where his parents and the owner of the car were also called for interviews.

