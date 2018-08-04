New arrest for possession of laughing gas

Α 51-year-old man from Larnaca was arrested yesterday in Ayia Napa and was charged for possessing laughing gas cylinders and balloons.

Yesterday afternoon police raided the man’s establishment in Ayia Napa where they found two metallic cylinders containing nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas. They also found 42 unused capsules and 50 balloons filled with laughing gas.

The owner of the premises was later charged and released.

Exposure to laughing gas causes short-term dizziness and can also lead to loss of consciousness and even death from lack of oxygen.

He will appear in court at a later date.