Multi-million Cyprus properties in market for wealthy buyers

August 19, 2018 at 10:00am
August 19, 2018

Luxury apartments, detached houses, holiday homes and hotels and land for development are in the market for buyers, particularly expensive real estate which is aimed at third country nationals  seeking to acquire Cyprus citizenship.

Attention is particularly focused on buyers from Russia, the Middle East, Asia, Saudi Arabia but also Europe.

A survey of listed properties on  incyprusproperty.com as well as other real estate sites shows a plethora of options, particularly for high net worth individuals.

Most luxury homes are huge and equipped with all kinds of facilities, such as bar, gym, wine cellars, swimming pools, saunas, massage room, maid’s studio, billiards or cinema.

The price for a three-floor luxury house on the outskirts of Agios Tychonas in Limassol (with four bedrooms and equipped with a pool, guard house and Jacuzzi) is selling for €22 m, while a luxury, sea-view villa in Agia Fyla costs €8.5 m including features such as one large kitchen with granite tops and three smaller kitchens, one master bedroom en-suite with two Jacuzzi & walk-in closet, three big bedrooms (all en-suite), one separate wardrobe room, an extra luxury Versace guest toilet, separate bar area/ swimming pool bar, spacious TV area with surround system & satellite dish, double glazed windows, under floor central heating, luxury panoramic lift, mature garden, swimming pool and an outdoor BBQ area.

Another five-bedroom detached villa in Ayios Raphael, Limassol costs €9.7 m and a price for a three-floor luxury property located in Kalogiri area (Limassol) is €9 m. At the same time, the price for a luxury, three-bedroom villa in Paphos is €28m.

Tourist facilities are for sale for millions, among them a 1.6 million square metre complex with a golf course, 244 villas, 150 apartments and 25 plots of land in Larnaca for sale at €65 m.

Tourist land is for sale in Pyrgos for €55 m while three properties in the area between the old and new Limassol ports are for sale at  €47.25 m.

There is a hotel for sale in Paphos for €44.5 m and a tourist village for €30.5 m.  Two other hotels in the Paphos area are selling for €30 m an  €25.5 εm respectively.

Tourist land of metres in Chlorakas can be bought for  €23 m and tourist land on sale in Mazotos carries a sale price of €22.5 m.

 

