Mouzos at court with bulletproof vest: renewal of detention for six more days

38-year-old Elias Mouzos was led to court this morning: his detention was renewed for six more days. He has confessed to all crimes he was charged with.

Mouzos was led to the Limassol District Court guarded by a strong police force and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Ellias Mouzos was arrested on Tuesday, the 8th of May, after a chase on the Limassol-Platres road. He confessed his participation in the Limassol shooting which led to the serious injury of a police officer and he indicated a rough mountainous area, in the village of Agios Mamas, where he had hidden a Kalashnikov and explosives. Mouzos was also accused of kidnapping a 27-year-old in Ypsonas, as well as for firing shots outside said person’s house in January and February 2018 respectively.

The 38-year-old has also given information on past criminal acts which may lead to more arrests in the future.

