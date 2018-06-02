More rain expected

More rain and storms can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. According to to the weather report, Saturday will start off clear, but clouds are expected in the afternoon leading to isolated rain and storms mainly in the mountains, inland and in the south. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

On Sunday and Monday the weather will be mainly clear but there will be localised increased clouds in the afternoon that could lead to isolated rain and storms, mainly inland and in the mountains. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday.

Tuesday will start off clear, but clouds will develop at noon and in the afternoon, leading to local rain and isolated storms in the mountains, inland and southeast coast. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will remain stable.