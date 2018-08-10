Menu
More people arrived and departed from Cyprus in June 

August 10, 2018
Cyprus had more visitors in June this year compared to June 2017 and more people departed from its airports, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

In particular, according to data published in the Statistical Service’s website arrivals in Cyprus, in June 2018 reached 642,030 compared to 594,432 in June 2017, recording an increase of 8%.

The increase is mainly attributed to the arrivals of tourists (8.2%) and to the return of Cypriot residents (4.7%).

Increases were also recorded in smaller categories of travellers, such as same-day visitors.

At the same time, in June 2018 an increase of 8.7% was also recorded for people departing from Cyprus compared to June 2017.

