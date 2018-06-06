Ministry’s cooperation with German oncology centre expected to go ahead

An agreement between the Health Ministry and the German Oncology Centre in Limassol to offer services to cancer patients is expected to go ahead after another clinic withdrew an objection it had submitted to the Tenders Review Board.

German Oncology Centre president Kikis Kazamias told the Cyprus News Agency that he and his associates were present at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board as observers. Lawyers acting on behalf Ygia Polyclnic Private Hospital withdrew their objection. After this development, the German Oncology Centre reiterated its readiness to Health Ministry officials to offer services to cancer patients, he said.

“It is therefore up to the leadership of the Ministry as to when it will prepare the agreement and invite us to sign,” he said. In the past few weeks, patients have already been referred to the German Oncology Centre in preparation to undergo treatment there. He said patients choosing the centre must apply to the Health Ministry for a referral.

Under the agreement with the Health Ministry, the German Oncology Centre will offer radiotherapy and PET/CT . This means patients in Limassol and Paphos will no longer have to travel to Nicosia for their treatment.