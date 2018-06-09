Ministry of Justice announces a program about road users’ behaviour

Ministry of Justice is about to promote the implementation of a program within 2018 due to develop safety-conscious behaviour of road-users in Cyprus.
All delinquent drivers should be obliged to attend the program in order to eliminate dangerous road behaviour and, consequently, developing a sense of social responsibility.
In the first phase, the ministry decided that the school should be located at Traffic Headquarters in Latsia. As regards program’s running costs, they should be covered by the Ministry of Justice, as the school will operate under its authority and supervision.
Minister of Justice, Ionas Nicolaou, told Phileleftheros that the specific program aims to develop a safety-conscious behaviour among road- users in order to avoid fatal car accidents.