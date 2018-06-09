Ministry of Health spends massive amount on covering patients’ needs

The Ministry of Health spent €12.118.121 on medical and diagnostic centres both in Cyprus and abroad during the second half of 2017 for purchasing services which were not primarily available by the public sector in Cyprus.
Additionally, the Ministry covered the costs for the overtime work of public health professionals who participated in a programme to eliminate waiting lists. Recently, the Ministry has submitted to Parliament a detailed statement of the amounts spent by the end of 2017, while Phileleftheros newspapaper has also secured all the related statistics regarding Ministry’s new programme, which is ongoing since last February.
Ministry’s expenditures include, among others, sponsorships given to non-governmental organizations and other institutions serving needs of specific patient groups.