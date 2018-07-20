Minister pledges new rules to improve animal welfare

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis has pledged a tougher legal framework for animal welfare, focusing on strays and pets, zoos and livestock.

He made the pledge during a meeting with the Pancyprian Coordinating Committee on Animal Welfare, on the same day he visited animal shelters in Makedonitissa, Nisou and Dali.

The minister said the main challenges were micro-chipping, neutering of strays and public information campaigns. In order to help tackle the problem of abandoned animals the registration procedure which covers micro-chipping is to be revised.

All dog owners will be called to microchip and register their dogs on the national dog register. Incentives will be offered over a specific period to encourage the largest number of registrations possible.

In addition, the state neutering programme for stray cats is to be implemented with a budget of €75,00 and an increase in the state subsidy to animal welfare groups to €100,000.

Moreover, new regulations are being drafted to regulate the sale of pets and to ensure animal welfare at shelters and by breeders.

The new regulations will also stipulate what animals can be kept as pets.