Met office issues yellow alert

The Met office issued a yellow alert around midday on Friday, warning of the possibility of local floods. It said limited visibility and slippery roads may make driving conditions difficult.

According to today’s weather forecast the afternoon will be cloudy with local rain and isolated storms, particularly in the mountains and inland. In the event of storms, rainfall will be heavy and may be accompanied by hail.

This evening, the weather will clear gradually, with isolated, increased clouds. Temperatures will fall to 17 degree inland, 19 on the coast and 10 in the mountains

Tomorrow will start off clear, but clouds are expected in the afternoon leading to isolated rain and storms mainly in the mountains, inland and in the south. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear but there will be increased clouds in the afternoon leading to isolated rain and storms, mainly inland and in the mountains. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will rise gradually.