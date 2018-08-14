Menu
Met office issues yellow alert for 40 C inland

August 14, 2018 at 7:44am
The Met Office issued a yellow alert for Tuesday saying temperatures inland will rise to 40 C inland.

The extreme hot weather warning is in force from 11 am to 5 00 pm. Vulnerable groups — including the elderly and very young are urged to be careful.

According to the weather forecast, Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures at 40 C inland, 32 C on the west coast, 35 C on the remaining coasts and 30 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures remaining at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday, before edging down on Friday to average for the time of year.

 

