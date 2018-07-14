Menu
Met office issues yellow alert as temp set to hit 41C inland

July 14, 2018 at 9:38am
The met office has issued a new yellow alert for Saturday, warning of  extreme high temperatures.

It said the maximum temperature will rise to around 41 C inland and around 32 C on the mountains.

The yellow alert is in force from  12 noon to 5.00 pm. It said: Be aware  that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.

Temperatures will be 33 C on the west coast and 35 C on the other coasts.

Temperatures are expected to edge down a little on Sunday and drop further on Monday to close to the average for the season

