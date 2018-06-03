Menu
Local

Man wanted for co-op robbery arrested in Larnaca

June 3, 2018 at 8:29pm
By June 3, 2018 No Comments

Charalambos Kalogerides, wanted by police in connection with a robbery of the Ayios Athanasios co-op in Limassol on 6 March, was arrested in Larnaca on Sunday.

The 33 year old was arrested at a Larnaca apartment after a concerted police raid. Another five people, four women and one man who were also at the apartment were also arrested on suspicion of being accessories.

Kalogerides will appear before Limassol district court on Monday to be remanded in custody. The  other five suspects, all non-Cypriots, are expected to appear before Larnaca district court for a remand order.

You May Also Like

Local
June 3, 2018

17 year old biker in critical condition

bouli
Local
June 3, 2018

Forest Park to open its doors by the end of June

pavlou
Local
June 3, 2018

Tourist market experts sceptical over the number of Russian tourists in Cyprus

pavlou