Man wanted for co-op robbery arrested in Larnaca

Charalambos Kalogerides, wanted by police in connection with a robbery of the Ayios Athanasios co-op in Limassol on 6 March, was arrested in Larnaca on Sunday.
The 33 year old was arrested at a Larnaca apartment after a concerted police raid. Another five people, four women and one man who were also at the apartment were also arrested on suspicion of being accessories.
Kalogerides will appear before Limassol district court on Monday to be remanded in custody. The other five suspects, all non-Cypriots, are expected to appear before Larnaca district court for a remand order.