Man under arrest for drug possession in Agia Napa

July 14, 2018 at 10:46am
July 14, 2018

A 37 year old man was under arrest in free Famagusta area on Friday, July 13 on drug possession charges.

More specifically, members of Famagusta Police Department stopped the suspect’s vehicle for inspection in Agia Napa and found that the man was in possession of nearly 7 grams of cocaine. Then, an investigation procedure has been carried out in the suspect’s house and police discovered 29 grams of cocaine, 4 pills (estimated to be ecstasy pills), a precision scale, drug milling equipment and the amount of €8,250.

The 37 year old was arrested and detained.

 

