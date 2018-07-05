Menu
Local

Man to stand trial for trying to vote twice

July 5, 2018 at 4:58pm
By July 5, 2018 No Comments

A man charged with attempting to impersonate his twin brother so that he could vote twice in February’s presidential elections is to stand trial at Paphos district court on February 6, 2019.

The 20 year old appeared before court today where he pleased not guilty to changes of circulating a false document and impersonation.

The young man had voted at a Geroskipou election centre and then asked whether he could also vote on behalf of his twin brother. When he was told he could not, he left and returned a little later, pretending to be his twin brother. But he was recognised by a police officer and arrested. Reports said he had changed clothes and brought a different ID with him.

 

