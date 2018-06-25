Update: New road fatality ‘not wearing seat belt’

A 38 year old man lost his life in a fatal accident that occurred at 6.40 on Monday morning on the Limassol-Platres road.

His two children, a girl aged nine and a boy aged six were also in the car. They were taken to Nicosia Hospital for tests.

The accident occurred near Palodhia. Police said that a car driven by the 38 year old victim, Zacharias Evripidou in the direction of Limassol, appeared to hit a car coming in the opposite direction with the car’s side mirror. He lost control of his vehicle which overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected on to the road and died instantly. The two children were wearing their belts, police added, and appealed to everyone to wear the seat belts.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 34 year old, underwent an alco test which came up negative. He is being questioned as police probe the accident.

Because of the accident, one lane of the road in the direction of Limassol was closed to traffic for some time.