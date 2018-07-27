Menu
Man gets life for premeditated murder

July 27, 2018 at 5:27pm
The Limassol Criminal Court on Friday sentenced Valentinos Stylianou, 33, to life imprisonment for premeditated murder.

Stylianou had pleaded innocent but the court unanimously handed down a sentence of guilty.

The murder was committed on December 7, 2016 when Valentinos Stylianou drove his car into a motorbike driven by Andreas Styliano ‘Americano’ in  Limassol. The victim had earlier fired shots against Stylianou’s house.

Stylianou had claimed that Americano’s death was an accident with prosecutors focusing on proving beyond reasonable doubt that Stylianou had deliberately driven into the 39-year old victim.

 

